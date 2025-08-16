Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,068 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,844.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 424,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after acquiring an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

