Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,214 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

