Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,306 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 172,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 227.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $33.79 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

