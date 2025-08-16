Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,348 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 242,180 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director James R. Huffines purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,679.56. The trade was a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $198,340.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,930. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $45.76 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.13%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

