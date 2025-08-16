Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,475 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $117.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

