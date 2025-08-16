Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,614 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3%

TECH stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.