Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,754 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 115,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
STBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
