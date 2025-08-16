Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,764 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,547,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,019 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,177,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,334,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,890,000 after purchasing an additional 449,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,402,000 after purchasing an additional 329,267 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.59 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

