Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,866 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXEL opened at $38.31 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29.
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,304 shares of company stock worth $2,846,164. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
