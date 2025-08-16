Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,866 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $38.31 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at $18,155,892.32. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,304 shares of company stock worth $2,846,164. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.