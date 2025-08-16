Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 224 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,508.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.57.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.16.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
