Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,570 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.82. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

