Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,616 Shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Kinect by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in World Kinect by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

