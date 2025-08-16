Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,014 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

