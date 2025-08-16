Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,149 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 253.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 39.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 328,468 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 114,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.41 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,951.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

