Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 358 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 175.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $290.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.87. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.