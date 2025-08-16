Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 363 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.