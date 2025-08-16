Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 383 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Penumbra by 893.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Penumbra by 110.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $154,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,213.38. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,487 shares of company stock worth $27,969,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PEN opened at $252.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.62. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $184.80 and a one year high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

