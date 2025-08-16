Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,767 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,921.60. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

