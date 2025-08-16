Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,274 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after purchasing an additional 278,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 892.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 200,531 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

