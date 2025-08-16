Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,467 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,981 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 452,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 198,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,485,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

