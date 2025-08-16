Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,487 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $152,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

