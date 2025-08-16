Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.