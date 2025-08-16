Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in First Horizon by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 713.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 345,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

