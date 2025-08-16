Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 772.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. Mercury General Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.