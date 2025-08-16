Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Maximus worth $439,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

