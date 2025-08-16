Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,949,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.68% of Medical Properties Trust worth $464,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,861 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 721,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 529,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.39%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

