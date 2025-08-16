Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Molina Healthcare and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare 0 10 3 0 2.23 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $242.9091, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Given Molina Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Molina Healthcare is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Molina Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Molina Healthcare and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare 2.60% 27.72% 7.88% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Molina Healthcare has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molina Healthcare and United American Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare $40.65 billion 0.22 $1.18 billion $20.29 8.25 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats United American Healthcare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

