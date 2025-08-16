National Bank Financial Expects Higher Earnings for Pivotree

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of PVT stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$36.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.22. Pivotree has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.50.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

