National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$277.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.18.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$216.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$186.10 and a 1-year high of C$258.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$213.31.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$201.74 per share, with a total value of C$30,261.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

