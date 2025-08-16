Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $133.16 on Thursday. Nice has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $200.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nice by 1.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 113,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 28.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 24.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nice by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

