NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

