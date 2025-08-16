NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

