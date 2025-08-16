NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $3,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.