NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 131,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

