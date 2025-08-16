Nwam LLC Has $31.86 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

