ODonnell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

