Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

