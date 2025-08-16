Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIFree Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

