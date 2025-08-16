PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

