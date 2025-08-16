PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG) Position Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF alerts:

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PJFG stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $107.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -1.17.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.