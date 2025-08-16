Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

