PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the sale, the director owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,634.64. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.90. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

