PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,365 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GitLab by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after buying an additional 931,396 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,529,000 after buying an additional 888,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 818,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.80 and a beta of 0.73. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $14,974,730. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

