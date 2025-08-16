PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $107.55 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

