PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLNO. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

