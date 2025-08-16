PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 811.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -2.56. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.