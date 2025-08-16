PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 338 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $4,026,276.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,248.63. The trade was a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,082 shares of company stock worth $9,340,250 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

