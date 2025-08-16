PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 562 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

NYSE:CNX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

