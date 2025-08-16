PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 54,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,105.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,259.65. This trade represents a 31.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

