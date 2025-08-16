PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 596.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $508,337.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,127.76. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,562.75. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,405,000 shares of company stock worth $130,136,108. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VERX opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

