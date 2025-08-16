PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $368,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 370,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.